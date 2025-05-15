6 Kinds of Obscure and Sustainable Seafood that Could be the Next Big Thing

Under-the-radar species that are tasty, abundant, and environmentally smart.

Eating the same fish all the time isn’t just unsustainable. It’s boring. Diversifying our seafood diet reduces pressure on overfished species like salmon and shrimp, while also increasing the types of textures and flavors we experience.

“It’s really up to restaurants to get obscure seafood on plates and in front of people to generate enough demand for the fisherman to bother with them,” says David Standridge, chef and partner at The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic, Connecticut, whose efforts to demystify local seafood like invasive European green crabs netted him a James Beard Award last year.

Here’s Where New England Is Embracing Eco-Friendly Seafood

In a country where we’ve lost so many of our specialty fishmongers, chefs and restaurants have an outsized influence on the kind of seafood people eat. “Your local ShopRite is never going to sell limpets,” says Standridge, about the East Coast sea snails. “But some years ago they didn’t sell mussels either, until they were popularized in restaurants to the extent that people wanted to cook them at home.”

