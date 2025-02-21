60 Diverse Grocery Suppliers Join the Queue to Connect to the Rapidly Growing ReposiTrak Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY–ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to add 60 new diverse grocery suppliers to the queue of companies joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting traceability requirements before the FDA’s January 2026 deadline.

“Retailers are raising the bar on traceability by requiring data from suppliers in all food categories—not just those on the FDA’s Food Traceability List”Post this

Among the 60 new suppliers are three standout members with a rich history. One, founded in 1871, is best known for its iconic animal crackers and nationwide distribution of snacks and cookies from multiple U.S. bakeries. Another, founded in 1883, is “America’s Oldest Corned Beef Specialist,” producing premium quality deli meats and pickle products distributed nationwide. The third, founded in 1947, is a global leader in pork rind production, providing private-label products to major snack brands worldwide.

“Retailers are raising the bar on traceability by requiring data from suppliers in all food categories—not just those on the FDA’s Food Traceability List,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “By joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, suppliers are equipping themselves to meet these broader retailer-driven demands while also staying ahead of FDA requirements. Our hardware-free solution makes it easy for companies to share their traceability data with all of their customers in the network.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com.