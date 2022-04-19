99 Ranch Market, the Nation’s Largest Asian Grocer, is Opening its First New York Store

99 Ranch Market, said to be the largest Asian grocery chain in the country, will open its its first New York outpost on Saturday, April 9, according the Real Deal.

The new, 45,000-square-foot supermarket — stocked with thousands of Asian grocery staples and a food court — will be located at the Samanea New York mall in Westbury, Long Island.

The first store opened in Southern California in 1984 by Taiwanese immigrant Roger Chen and to date has 56 stores across the United States, including an outpost in New Jersey and several around California, where it is headquartered.

