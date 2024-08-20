A Joy Wallace, a Premier Catering and Events Company in Miami Announces Rebrand

The company will put on a world-class soiree for the event industry to showcase its new brand identity.

MIAMI — After three decades of delivering exceptional catering and event services, A Joy Wallace Catering and Events is proud to announce its rebranding to A Joy Catering. This evolution reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence, and a refreshed vision for the future.

The rebrand includes a new name, logo, and brand identity that honors the legacy of the past while embracing a modern and vibrant future. A Joy Catering continues to offer the same high-quality services, creativity, and dedication that clients have trusted for over 30 years.

To celebrate this exciting transition, A Joy Catering will host an exclusive, by-invitation-only event this upcoming September 5th. This special occasion will provide industry professionals with the opportunity to be introduced or reintroduced to this outstanding company, experiencing firsthand the exceptional service and culinary excellence that define the brand. The extraordinary event will take place at The Glass Venue, a new premiere event space located in the Horse Country area in South Florida.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter,” said Reinaldo Ramos, CEO. “Our rebranding represents our ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled experiences. We look forward to continuing to create unforgettable events for our clients, and can’t wait to unveil our new brand identity at our event this September 5th.”

A Joy Catering has been a leader in the catering and events industry for over 30 years, known for its innovative approach, exceptional service, and creative culinary experiences. The company’s rebranding marks a new era of growth and commitment to excellence and unique immersive events.

A JOY CATERING

From their Miami-based kitchen, A Joy Catering provides catering experiences across South Florida including Miami Beach, North Miami, Boca Raton, South Dade, Wynwood and beyond. Proudly known as a partner of some of Miami’s most renowned venues, one will still be able to enjoy the A Joy Wallace experience as such locations as the Coral Gables Country Club, Douglas Entrance, Living Sculpture Sanctuary, Museum of Graffiti, Penthouse at Riverside Wharf, Thalatta Estates, Ice Palace Studios, and Wynwood Walls, among others. But today also adding such incredible new spots as The Glass Venue, and Miami Ironside.

For more information, please visit A Joy Catering on the web: www.ajoywallace.com

Follow A Joy Catering on social media @ajoywallace

A Joy Catering is located at 18001 Old Cutler Road, Suite 362, Miami, FL 33157