A New Way to Smoothie With Smoodi – The On-Demand Station with Fresh Fruit Smoothies in 60 Seconds

From local convenience stores to universities, smoodi is making it easier, faster and cleaner to get fresh fruit smoothies blended at the touch of a button

Say goodbye to lines and long waits. Say sayonara to upcharges and overpriced add-ins. Say hello to smoodi! The brand behind the ingeniously automatic, DIY 60-second smoothie stations popping up at food service locations across the country is on a mission to transform when and how people enjoy a freshly blended smoothie. With three irresistible smoothie selections in every machine, all customers have to do is pick, blend and pay! Just one minute and they’re on their way to a boost of brain power, twist of tropical flavor or burst of green-infused energy.

“We love to drink smoothies, but sometimes when the craving strikes – whether it be at school, on a road trip, in an area where there’s not much access to trendy smoothie shops, at some airports or hospitals – there’s no way to get a healthy, produce-packed pick-me-up. That’s why we created smoodi. With smoodi, folks around the country can get streamlined, affordable, fast and fabulous quality smoothies whenever and wherever they want. If we’re getting real, we think we may have just ignited a smoodi revolution,” said Pascal Kriesche, co-founder and CEO of smoodi.

Ice cold smoodi are a hot ticket item

Let’s be honest. Smoothies have always been delicious. In the past decade, the fruit-packed beverages have gotten trendier and trendier for their health-boosting benefits. From sexy smoothie counters at gyms and shopping districts to Hailey Bieber’s internet-breaking $18 strawberry Erewhon smoothies, the drink has developed a serious reputation. But these hot ticket items aren’t accessible to all. And smoodi wants to change that.

With smoodi, customers can choose from three, pre-batched recipes made with fresh, whole chunks of frozen fruits: Brain Boost made with strawberry, banana, raspberry and blackberry; Green Energizer, an irresistible combo of spinach, mango, matcha and banana; and Tropical Vibes, a beachy blend of mango, pineapple, orange and coconut. smoodi wants the nourishment and abundance provided by a delicious smoothie to be available at the gas station in the middle of nowhere; at the college cafeteria; at the quick service food stop and the waiting rooms of hospitals and airports. smoodi wants everyone to get the smoothie they deserve.

A quick guide to get one’s smoodi on:

1. Select the smoothie cup

2. Peel the seal

3. Scan cup under the machine and let it blend! In just 60 seconds, customers have a fresh, delicious and healthy smoothie with no added sugars, no staff or blender cleaning required.

To learn more, visit getsmoodi.com and visit @getsmoodi on Instagram, Threads, TikTok, X, Facebook and YouTube.

To find out more about where to find a smoodi station near you, check out the list of locations and partners on the website or download the smoodi app.