A Taste of New Orleans: Sodexo Live! Unveils Super Bowl Menu With Local Flare

The global hospitality leader will serve classic New Orleans cuisine with innovative offerings to visiting fans from around the globe



NEW ORLEANS — While players lace up their cleats, Sodexo Live!, the global hospitality leader to the world’s most iconic venues and longtime partner of Caesars Superdome, is lacing up their aprons to offer a true taste of New Orleans through classic and inspired dishes to more than 62,000 fans at Super Bowl LIX.

The Super Bowl LIX menu is inspired by the rich flavors synonymous with the city of New Orleans and greater Louisiana. Sodexo Live! is set to deliver a culinary experience as unforgettable as the game itself with the help of more than 4,000 Experience Makers. Attending fans can enjoy dishes and drinks such as:

Lobster Karaage Sandwich

Panko coated butterflied lobster tail drizzled with a lemon pepper sauce, butter lettuce and tomato, remoulade sauce on a branded brioche bun

Surf & Turf Po’ Boy

Smoked short rib, local fried shrimp, mornay sauce, remoulade sauce, dressed with tomatoes and lettuce on local Leidenheimer bread

Elevated Seafood Nachos

Cajun blackened shrimp, nacho cheese sauce with seafood, homemade guacamole, fresh cilantro and pico de gallo on tortilla chips

The Taste of Louisiana

Chicken and sausage gumbo, and lobster and crawfish étouffée served with steamed white rice

Alligator Sausage

Traditional New Orleans alligator sausage topped with seafood etouffee on soft french bread, served with chips

Warm Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

With salted caramel Crown Royal sauce

King Cake

A New Orleans tradition

Loaded Spicy Bloody Mary

Ketel One Vodka, bloody Mary mix, garnished with olives, pepperoncini, spicy green beans, celery, cheese, bacon and spicy okra

Royal Carnival Queen

Crown Royal Apple, blackberry liqueur, lemon juice, prosecco, garnished with lemon curl

And so much more, including fan-favorite concessions like the Superdome’s turducken and crawfish loaded stuffed baked potatoes, hotdogs and pretzels.

“Bringing the Super Bowl to life requires extraordinary preparation, collaboration, and attention to detail,” said Sodexo Live! CEO Belinda Oakley. “This is our 16th Super Bowl, and our team of experienced hospitality professionals have the know-how to bring an event of this magnitude to life. We’re proud to create moments that will enhance the fan experience and make Super Bowl LIX truly unforgettable.”

Menu planning and logistics kicked off as soon as the celebratory confetti was falling at last year’s big game in Las Vegas. From securing local vendors that make up 40 percent of procurement for the game, to curating exclusive menu items, it has been an all-hands operation for Sodexo Live! the last year.

“New Orleans is a city celebrated for its food culture and distinctive flavor profile, and it’s an honor to showcase that vibrance on this global stage,” said Carmen Callo, National Executive Chef at Sodexo Live! “This is a unique opportunity to highlight dishes that define this city that we know and love, while introducing thousands of fans from around the world to the diverse flavors that make New Orleans one of the top food destinations. We want fans to eat at the Superdome and know they could only be in New Orleans.”

From stadium suites to concessions, and pregame festivities at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, National WWII Museum, Smoothie King Center and Champions Square, Sodexo Live! will be touching all corners of the fan experience in New Orleans serving more than 250,000 meals across many events. A feat of this scale requires the right team, which is why Sodexo Live! has brought in top talent from its esteemed UK team at the Royal Ascot, along with New Orleans native and Pro Football Hall of Fame Running Back Marshall Faulk, who is serving as Chief Flavor Officer.

Sodexo Live!’s dedication to industry-leading excellence starts from within, ensuring that every team member is equipped to deliver a top-tier experience. As part of a partnership with NOCHI (New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute) all Sodexo Live! Caesars Superdome front-of-house team members have undergone extensive re-training at NOCHI in preparation for the Super Bowl, reinforcing technical skills and instilling the level of hospitality and service that fans expect on the world’s biggest stage. By investing in its people, Sodexo Live! continues to set the standard for exceptional food and beverage service at iconic events.

About Sodexo Live!

Sodexo Live! manages prestigious convention, cultural, and sporting venues and major events all over the world. With 40,000 employees and 500 sites, Sodexo Live! offers clients a range of bespoke catering, sales, and event management services, helping to transform the consumer experience into unforgettable memories. Sodexo Live! commits to unlocking customers’ full potential while favoring local communities. Sodexo Live! contributes to the success of prestigious events such as Royal Ascot, the Tour de France, the Rugby World Cup, Paris 2024 Games, and showcases exceptional venues such as the Eiffel Tower Restaurants, Bateaux Parisiens, Yachts de Paris, the Royal Academy of Arts in London, the Museo del Prado in Madrid, Hard Rock Stadium, the Scottish National Gallery, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.