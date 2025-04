A longtime family grocery store has announced they are transferring ownership to a Minnesota-based grocery retailer later this month.

According to the current fourth-generation owner of Kessler’s Food & Liquor, Reed Kessler, their stores in Aberdeen and Miller will become part of Coborn’s, Inc. in late April.

Coborn’s is based in St. Cloud and is the parent company of Coborn’s stores, Cash Wise and Hornbacher’s.

