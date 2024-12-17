Acclaimed Chef and Restaurateur Richard Blais Opens La Zozzona

Blais’ debut restaurant concept in Arizona serves as his love letter to Italy



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — La Zozzona, the newest restaurant from acclaimed chef and restaurateur Richard Blais, opens in Scottsdale [Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort, 7500 E Doubletree Ranch Rd, Scottsdale, AZ]. This is the James Beard Award-nominated cookbook author and beloved TV personality’s first restaurant in Arizona, the name of which translates to messy delicious in Italian. He offers a menu inspired by his extensive travels throughout the cities and countryside of Italy, with a selection of housemade pastas influenced by the trattorias of Rome, wood-fired steaks that pay homage to Florence and Tuscany, and more.

Chef Blais began his culinary career training under some of the world’s most illustrious chefs, including Chef Thomas Keller at The French Laundry, Chef Daniel Boulud at his flagship restaurant Daniel, and Chef Ferran Adrià at El Bulli. His wildly creative approach to cooking led to the establishment of Trail Blais, a culinary consulting group that has designed and launched popular restaurants across the country, including Ember & Rye in Carlsbad, CA, and Four Flamingos in Orlando, FL. Richard is also widely recognized from Bravo’s Top Chef Series as the winner of the inaugural Top Chef All-Stars. He is the author of three cookbooks, Try This At Home, So Good, and Plant Forward, and currently co-stars alongside Gordon Ramsay on FOX’s Next Level Chef. Chef Blais has partnered with Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort on all of their food and beverage concepts at the property, including Tiki Taka, a Japanese and Spanish tapas bar, Mesa Centrale, a Southwestern grill, Grand Vista Lounge, H2Oasis, and Sandbar.

La Zozzona highlights Chef Blais’ innovative and playful take on Italian cuisine, and the menu nods to both traditional cooking and modern takes on classic dishes. Cicchetti include Stuffed Clams with pancetta and artichoke and an entire Burrata section offering the cheese in preparations such as Basil Pesto or Millionaire Style with lobster and caviar.

Pastas at La Zozzona are made in-house and also feature dried pastas imported from Italy, such as Chef Blais’ signature Rigatoni ‘Alla Zozzona’ with guanciale, sausage, tomato, chili, and pecorino romano and Lobster Raviolo with cherry tomato, ricotta, lemon, and basil.

Cuts and Catches pay homage to the steak preparations of Tuscany and the seafood found on the Italian coasts, including a Pancetta Wrapped Filet of Beef with Barolo demi-glace and gorgonzola fonduta, and Bistecca Fiorentina that serves 3-5, featuring a Prime beef porterhouse brushed with rosemary and sage. Vegetable sides such as French Fries ‘Alfredo’ and Romanesco Cauliflower are also available. Desserts such as Tableside Tiramisu and Hazelnut Chocolate Cake round out the menu.

La Zozzona’s cocktail program complements the menu by spotlighting Italian flavors and ingredients, such as the Basilic Grand with vodka, Lillet Blanc, basil, lime, almond bitters, and a housemade Lillet-balsamic foam. Several cocktails contain exclusive spirits made for Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort, including the El Tesoro reposado GHS private barrel in the Amalfi Margarita made with limoncello, and the wagyu washed Buffalo Trace GHS private barrel demerara in the Smoked Old Fashioned. A variety of negronis are also available, as well as two Messy martinis including the Vodka Zozzona Martini with mozzarella washed vodka, pomelo, onion, and smoked salt, or Gin Zozzona with goat cheese washed gin mare, cherry tomato and simple syrup, and an option for Extra Messy with 5 grams of osetra caviar.

The in-depth wine list highlights the most renowned wine regions and winemakers from around the world, predominantly Italy, and a selection of Coravin Rare Wines by the glass, which are typically only available by the bottle, including Domaine Faiveley Bienvenues Grand Cru, Dom Pérignon, and Opus One. There are also several Italian and local Arizona-brewed beers, and N/A options.

Designed by Wimberly Interiors, the restaurant offers a modern space layered with saturated desert earth tones, soft golden lighting, and Italian-inspired textiles. Antique touches include an authentic Cicchetti cart, which is pushed around the dining areas to serve dishes from the Cicchetti portion of the menu. La Zozzona’s lounge greets guests as they enter the restaurant, with plush couch seating and a separate menu with classic and signature cocktails, wines, beer, and small plates for guests to enjoy before being seated in the main dining room. An open kitchen anchors the restaurant, with a direct view of the chef team making handmade pasta, surrounded by a patterned tile floor in the dining room, quartzite tables with gold accents, dark green velvet banquettes with leather and satin bronze detailing, and pendant lighting. The wine tasting room at one end of the restaurant features custom woodwork in rich, dark tones complemented by a marble mosaic floor. Lush greenery is featured throughout the restaurant. There is a private dining room that seats 12, and a Chef’s Table looking into the kitchen that seats 10.

La Zozzona is open daily from 5pm-10pm. Reservations are available on OpenTable. Private dining is also available during normal business hours, inquiries can be made here. For more details, visit La Zozzona’s website and follow along on Instagram @lazozzona.