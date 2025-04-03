Adonis Partners with Instacart to Support Claims Billing for Instacart Health Nutrition Programs

Adonis now supports the leading grocery technology company in North America, streamlining revenue cycle operations for Instacart Health nutrition programs offered through health plans



NEW YORK — Adonis, a leading revenue cycle technology partner, announced its partnership with Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, to support billing for health plans that offer Instacart Health nutrition programs to their members. Using Adonis, Instacart will be able to submit claims for these programs in states across the country that offer pathways for nutrition support as part of Medicaid Section 1115 waivers and In Lieu of Services (ILOS) provisions.

“We are so proud to be partnering with Instacart as they make momentous strides in creating better access to nutritious food and strengthening the role that it plays in healthcare through Instacart Health. As such, their unwavering dedication to support consumer health outcomes is a mission we directly identify with here at Adonis,” said Akash Magoon, Co-Founder and CEO of Adonis. “Instacart continues to drive innovation and best-in-class consumer experiences, while working with health plans to make nutritious food more accessible. Instacart’s decision to partner with Adonis to streamline revenue cycle operations will ensure a more seamless experience for its health plan partners so they can offer nutrition programs to more communities.”

“Through Instacart Health, we want to make it easier for health plans to offer food as a covered benefit, ensuring more people can access the nutritious foods they need to support their health,” said Sarah Mastrocco, Vice President and General Manager of Health at Instacart. “Leveraging Adonis’ technology, we’re streamlining billing as claims for medically-tailored nutrition programs as part of Medicaid Section 1115 waivers and In Lieu of Services (ILOS) provisions. By investing in our Health infrastructure, we’re not only simplifying the process for health plans – we’re seamlessly supporting all customers on their personalized health journeys.”

Through the partnership with Adonis, Instacart will leverage intelligent revenue cycle technology to work with innovative health plans and increase the ways in which communities and individuals gain access to healthy foods. Moreover, Adonis will help streamline billing operations and drive efficiencies.

About Adonis

Adonis is the leading AI Orchestration platform for RCM, purpose-built for healthcare organizations seeking to transform their revenue operations. Traditional RCM processes often struggle with inefficiencies, costing providers up to 15% or more of their potential revenue. Adonis addresses these challenges by leveraging advanced automation, data science, and AI to create the infrastructure that RCM teams need to detect vulnerabilities, optimize workflows, and deploy precise solutions that drive reliable and scalable financial outcomes. Whether identifying issues before they escalate, recommending tailored resolutions, or automating the deployment of those resolutions, Adonis creates a seamless, future-proofed approach to RCM. Discover how Adonis is equipping healthcare providers with smarter, more agile RCM strategies at adonis.io.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.