ADUSA Supply Chain opens new 1 Million-Square-Foot Distribution Center in Connecticut

MANCHESTER, Conn. – The ADUSA Supply Chain network is proud to announce the opening of its newest distribution center at 1339 Tolland Turnpike in Manchester, Conn. The 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will receive, select and transport 88 million cases of nonperishable grocery products annually for more than 450 Stop & Shop stores and e-commerce centers. The facility also includes a state-of-the-art technology package to support the future of food distribution.

“The opening of the Manchester facility is an important milestone in the transformation of the supply chain serving Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands,” said Chris Lewis, President of ADUSA Supply Chain. “With the addition of Manchester, we have added more than 2 million square feet of distribution capacity to our network in less than two months. Not only is Manchester an important part of rapid network expansion, it’s also well equipped with technology solutions that will boost efficiency and ultimately result in the faster delivery of fresher products for consumers no matter how they choose to shop.”

Technology at the site was implemented by Retail Business Services. It includes a transportation management solution and warehouse management solution – Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management – provided by Manhattan Associates. These systems will drive greater accuracy across transportation and labor management, boosting efficiency at the site and minimizing miles traveled. The facility also leverages end-to-end forecasting and replenishment technology from RELEX Solutions, which enables greater precision in order accuracy resulting in better in-stocks, fresher products and reduced food waste.

Manchester is also the first facility in the network to showcase the new ADUSA Supply Chain brand. Founded on the principle of being TRUSTED TO ALWAYS DELIVER, the ADUSA Supply Chain brand is anchored in dedication to service to local brands, their customers and local communities.

“We’re excited to officially be part of the Manchester community,” said Zach Napolitano, Campus Lead for ADUSA Distribution Manchester. “Ahold Delhaize USA companies have been serving the Manchester community for many years, and we look forward to being a good neighbor and supporting this community for many years to come.”

The facility will employ more than 500 people locally when fully operational. Associates at the site will be employees of ADUSA Distribution, ADUSA Transportation, FHI – a third-party labor management provider – as well as Lily and NFI, dedicated transportation providers for the site.

About ADUSA Supply Chain

ADUSA Supply Chain is a family of supply chain companies that together support one of the largest supply chains on the East Coast, serving the omnichannel grocery brands of Ahold Delhaize USA – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop – through a self-distribution model for the future. The ADUSA Supply Chain infrastructure enables each unique brand to deliver an unparalleled experience to its customers, no matter how, when or where they choose to shop. For more information, visit www.adusasc.com.