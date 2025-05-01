Advertisers Can Now Measure In-Store Ads Across Grocery Retailers

Kathryn Lundstrom, ADWEEK Retail & FoodService May 1, 2025

Grocery TV’s new release shows whether ads lead to sales

Advertisers can now measure sales from in-store digital ads across retailers including Hy-Vee, Cub Foods, and ShopRite.

These retailers and others use Grocery TV‘s tech to sell in-store ads. Grocery TV has digital screens in nearly 6,000 stores across 120 retailers, reaching one in four Americans, according to the company.

Eventually, the vision is to allow advertisers to buy in-store media across all those retailers simultaneously. The goal is for advertisers to get automated measurement from their campaigns that can plug into their demand-side platform of choice, Marlow Nickell, founder and chief executive officer of Grocery TV.

To read more, please visit ADWEEK.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Hy-Vee Joins Closed Loop Partners and Leading Retailers to Reinvent the Single-Use Plastic Retail Bag

Hy-Vee Retail & FoodService October 14, 2020

Hy-Vee Inc. joined the Consortium to Reinvent the Retail Bag as a Supporting Partner, alongside Founding Partners CVS Health, Target and Walmart, and joined by DICK’S Sporting Goods, Kroger and Walgreens. Closed Loop Partners’ Center for the Circular Economy launched the Consortium and it’s Beyond the Bag Initiative earlier this year with the aim of identifying, testing and implementing viable design solutions and models that more sustainably serve the purpose of the current retail bag.