Advertisers Can Now Measure In-Store Ads Across Grocery Retailers

Grocery TV’s new release shows whether ads lead to sales



Advertisers can now measure sales from in-store digital ads across retailers including Hy-Vee, Cub Foods, and ShopRite.

These retailers and others use Grocery TV‘s tech to sell in-store ads. Grocery TV has digital screens in nearly 6,000 stores across 120 retailers, reaching one in four Americans, according to the company.

Eventually, the vision is to allow advertisers to buy in-store media across all those retailers simultaneously. The goal is for advertisers to get automated measurement from their campaigns that can plug into their demand-side platform of choice, Marlow Nickell, founder and chief executive officer of Grocery TV.

