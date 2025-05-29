AGS and C&S Join Forces to Provide Grocery Retailers Optimized Wholesale and Supply Offerings

Miami, Florida — Atlantic Grocery Supply (AGS), the grocery division of Pompano, Florida-based Sun Commodities Inc. (Sun Group), and C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC, (C&S) an industry leader in wholesale grocery supply and supply chain solutions in the United States, are partnering to provide wholesale supply solutions to retailers in the Caribbean, Central and South America.

Sun Group has a deep history of supplying retailers throughout the Southeast region and the Caribbean. AGS, Sun Group’s grocery division has continued to expand over the years. In this agreement with C&S, export customers will be supplied with the most competitive pricing and a vast grocery assortment of more than 40,000 items.

Christopher Miller, President, AGS said, “We’re excited to partner with C&S and leverage their strong national scale to offer the same competitive supply to all our export customers. With the combined offering of our leading produce supply along with the entire grocery assortment of C&S, we’re able to provide the export market with an unparalleled offering.”

The new partnership will operate out of C&S’s one-million square foot warehouse in Miami, Florida — with C&S and AGS partnering on sales to Florida-based independent retail customers and AGS leading sales to export customers. The Sun Group will continue to service produce to retailers and food service customers throughout the Southeast of the United States and the Caribbean.

“We look forward to working with AGS and leveraging our strong capabilities to provide a superior assortment and service experience. Together, C&S and AGS will create an optimized supply chain model that brings unparalleled value to AGS’s customers,” said Eric Winn, Chief Executive Officer, C&S. “C&S is committed to growing our customer base and building on our quality and service legacy of braggingly happy customers.”

About Sun Group:

The Sun Group is one of the nation’s largest wholesale produce distributors with locations throughout the Southeast. Founded in 1995, Sun has a long history of servicing customers in the Southeast of the United States and the Caribbean. Sun has expanded over the years to include divisions supplying retailers, export, and food service customers. In 2018 Sun added the Atlantic Grocery Supply (AGS) division to provide grocery items to its customers in the US and abroad. Recognized by its customers for its high level of dedicated service, AGS and Sun have continued to expand their geography, sales channels and product offering, today servicing thousands of customers.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 100,000 different products. C&S also proudly operates and supports corporate grocery stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style model throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.