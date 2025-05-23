Ahold Delhaize Appoints Tim Bork as Chief Commercial Officer Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia

Zaandam, the Netherlands – Ahold Delhaize announces that Tim Bork is appointed as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia. This newly created role will report directly to Claude Sarrailh, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, and is designed to accelerate the company’s growth strategy across the region. Tim will be responsible for shaping and driving commercial and value chain development on a European level.



Extensive Experience in International Retail

Tim is a German national and brings over two decades of experience in international food retail, having held various leadership roles at LIDL. Most recently, he served as Chief Customer and Purchasing Officer and Board Member at LIDL International.

Tim started his career in purchasing and continued to develop and expand his expertise. As a Divisional Board Member, he was responsible for the sourcing of private label products in more than 30 countries.

In his latest role, he led international food purchasing for both private label and branded products, managed e-commerce operations in six countries, and was responsible for commercial management including marketing, customer experience, and loyalty. He also oversaw the purchasing administration including supplier and commodity management, inbound logistics, and quality management.

Driving Commercial Excellence

Claude Sarrailh, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, said: “We are pleased to welcome Tim to Ahold Delhaize. His deep expertise in commercial strategy and international sourcing will be a strong asset as we continue to build an even more connected, customer-focused, and efficient operation across our European and Indonesian markets. I look forward to working with Tim to further strengthen our commercial business, ramping up cost efficiencies and deliver on our ambition to grow together.”

Tim added: “I am excited to join Ahold Delhaize and contribute to its strong legacy of customer focus and operational excellence. I look forward to working with the teams across Europe and Indonesia and hope I can bring valuable experience, combining my growth mindset with ‘affordability DNA’ to unlock new opportunities for innovation and collaboration, always with the customer at the center of everything we do.”

Tim will be accountable among others for enabling the consistent delivery of European driven procurement and own brand development strategies based on insightful analytics. Together with the brand commercial teams, he will look for opportunities to streamline processes in key commercial areas, reduce costs and realize the benefits of using our scale.

