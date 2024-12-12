Ahold Delhaize Signs Power Purchase Agreement as Part of its European Renewable Energy Program

Development of solar plants will supply 460,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy per year and represents approximately 30% of Ahold Delhaize’s European electricity usage

Zaandam, the Netherlands – Ahold Delhaize announces it has signed a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with the Spanish renewable energy company BRUC to support the financing and construction of a cluster of five solar power plants in Seville, Spain. This corresponds to approximately 30% of Ahold Delhaize’s total electricity usage in its European operations. The project is an important step within Ahold Delhaize’s Renewable Energy Program, and contributes to our wider 2040 strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across own operations (scope 1 and 2).

The construction is expected to start before the end of the year, with energy generation to commence in 2026. This project will add 515 GWh per year of new solar energy capacity to the grid, equivalent to the annual electricity usage of 132,000 households. Ahold Delhaize will contract approximately 90% of the cluster’s installed capacity and will receive Guarantees of Origin (renewable energy certificates) for a period of fifteen years.

Frank Sluis, CFO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia comments: “We are thrilled about the signing of this VPPA and the development of the solar plants in Seville, Spain. It marks a significant step in our Renewable Energy Program, aimed at enhancing energy efficiency, generating our own renewable energy and sourcing green energy. It underscores our ambition to achieve our 2040 scope 1 and 2 net-zero commitment. All of our great local brands in Europe are on a clear path to delivering on our climate agenda.”

Paulette van Ommen, Director Health & Sustainability Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia added: “With this commitment, we will add new renewable electricity to the European grid. This solar project is a shining example of how we bring our Growing Together purpose and strategy to life and shows how we can leverage our scale to launch an impactful initiative across European brands.”

Luis Venero, CEO of BRUC, states: “We are pleased to announce the signing of this VPPA with Ahold Delhaize. This agreement, along with other (V)PPAs signed this year and those planned in the coming years, supports our portfolio of over 9 GW. We are proud to partner with Ahold Delhaize and jointly demonstrate our commitment to sustainable energy growth.”

Use Less, Make Our Own, Buy Green

When we started our net-zero journey, electricity was our largest source of emissions (scope 1 and 2). To date, our Renewable Energy Program has reduced emissions from electric energy in our European operations by two-thirds. The project in Seville will further support our scope 1 and 2 net-zero agenda in which we plan to reduce electricity emissions to zero by 2035.

Within our Renewable Energy Program, we first look at reducing energy usage by implementing energy efficiency measures across all our local brands. This includes heat pumps, new refrigeration systems, LED lighting, heat recuperation and improved insulation. Furthermore, we aim to generate as much green energy ourselves as possible, for instance by installing solar panels on roofs of stores, distribution centers and offices. Lastly, we aim to sustainably source the remainder of our electricity consumption through PPAs.

In December 2023, Ahold Delhaize’s Dutch brand Albert Heijn announced a Direct PPA with Eneco for the construction of wind park Ecowende in the North Sea. This first Virtual PPA is an important next step in helping Ahold Delhaize achieve scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction and renewable energy goals.

