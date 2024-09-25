Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Leadership Changes at Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid to Retire; Roger Wheeler, Chief Commercial Officer, Ahold Delhaize USA, to Assume Role as President, Stop & Shop

QUINCY, Mass. — Ahold Delhaize USA has announced that Roger Wheeler, Chief Commercial Officer for Ahold Delhaize USA, has been appointed President of Stop & Shop, effective Sept. 30, 2024, as current President Gordon Reid announced his plans to retire in mid-2025.

“At Ahold Delhaize USA, it’s a strength of our organization that we have a depth of internal leadership talent, which will ensure a smooth transition. A native of Massachusetts with more than 30 years of experience in the supermarket industry, and nearly 20 years of experience at Ahold Delhaize USA and Stop & Shop, Roger is the right person to propel the Stop & Shop brand forward,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA. “He is a proven leader who is passionate about the customer experience, knows the market, and has an outstanding track record of building a strong organizational culture to drive the successful execution of initiatives and strong financial performance. I am confident in his ability to reposition Stop & Shop and deliver on our Growing Together strategy commitments.”

Most recently, Wheeler served as the Chief Commercial and Supply Chain Officer for Ahold Delhaize USA. In this role, he led the transformation of commercial capabilities, which have enabled strategies for future growth, as well as continued to drive efficiencies that have resulted in reduced costs and increased sales. Prior to his role leading the commercial and supply chain businesses, Wheeler served as President of Retail Business Services for seven years. In that role, he spearheaded the stand-up of the services organizations for Ahold Delhaize USA, led large-scale supply chain and IT transformations, and was instrumental in maximizing the effectiveness of teams to support the business, including procurement, indirect sourcing and pharmacy. Earlier, he served as SVP of Supply Chain, as well as both store manager and category manager roles in the grocery industry. Wheeler initially joined the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA in 2005 as VP of Meat and Seafood at Stop & Shop.

Wheeler is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a veteran of the Persian Gulf War. He holds an MBA from Bentley University.

“It’s an honor to rejoin Stop & Shop in this leadership role. I have not only spent a significant portion of my career working at the brand but am a lifelong customer and have a strong passion for the communities Stop & Shop serves,” Wheeler said. “I look forward to working alongside our Stop & Shop team as we build upon the work underway to deepen the loyalty of our customers, operate great stores and provide excellent service every day. Together, we will grow the Stop & Shop business, be a top employer in our markets and create great experiences for our associates.”

Wheeler added, “Stop & Shop has a clear focus on growing through large, multi-year price investments and a stronger customer value proposition. I look forward to working with our teams to deliver on that vision for our customers, while caring for the communities we serve and growing Stop & Shop as a local brand for many years to come.”

Reid has worked for Stop & Shop since 2019, and before that, spent six years at the helm of Giant Food. He will remain with Ahold Delhaize USA until mid-2025, providing leadership support for strategic initiatives.

“I want to thank Gordon for his outstanding contributions over the years, and most recently at Stop & Shop,” Fleeman said. “Gordon has made a tremendous impact on our business, having led many initiatives to reposition brands and establish future strategy. From store remodels to price investments to new stores, such as Stop & Shop’s Allston Yards store, his leadership has reshaped customer shopping experiences. I look forward to continuing to work with Gordon until his retirement next year.”

Reid added, “As I transition to this next chapter, it has truly been an honor and privilege to lead the Stop & Shop brand. I’m grateful for our associates who are incredibly dedicated to serving our customers every day, and I’m extremely proud of all that we have accomplished together. As Stop & Shop embarks on its future journey, I wish Roger and the entire team all the best for the future.”

Stop & Shop, headquartered in Quincy, Mass., is an omnichannel retailer with more than 50,000 associates that proudly serves millions of customers across five states in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. It operates more than 350 stores, 213 pharmacies, 98 fuel stations and 347 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery services throughout its markets. To learn more visit www.stopandshop.com.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY), is part of the U.S. family of brands that also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, serving millions of omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.