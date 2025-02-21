Ahold Delhaize USA Brands Boost Personalization and Value through New Digital Coupon Partnerships with Inmar Intelligence

Leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA has announced another move to continue to improve personalization and value for omnichannel shoppers at its five local brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Through new partnerships with Inmar Intelligence on digital coupons, Ahold Delhaize USA brands will have access to increased capacity for offers and new offer types, increased efficiency and an improved customer experience through more relevant savings.

“Through enhanced capabilities with Inmar, our brands will be well positioned to continue to deepen digital relationships with customers, improve the customer experience and drive efficiency,” said Keith Nicks, Chief Digital Officer for Ahold Delhaize USA. “Advancing our capabilities in the loyalty space, and particularly with digital coupons, is key as we continue to increase overall digital customer engagement and deliver omnichannel growth.”

With this transition, Inmar will replace Neptune Retail Solutions (formerly Quotient) as ADUSA’s digital coupon provider. All five local brands are currently live on the Inmar platform.

