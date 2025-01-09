Ahold Delhaize USA Brands Boost Personalization and Value through New Digital Coupon Partnerships with Inmar Intelligence

SALISBURY, N.C. — Leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA has announced another move to continue to improve personalization and value for omnichannel shoppers at its five local brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Through new partnerships with Inmar Intelligence on digital coupons, Ahold Delhaize USA brands will have access to increased capacity for offers and new offer types, increased efficiency and an improved customer experience through more relevant savings.

“Through enhanced capabilities with Inmar, our brands will be well positioned to continue to deepen digital relationships with customers, improve the customer experience and drive efficiency,” said Keith Nicks, Chief Digital Officer for Ahold Delhaize USA. “Advancing our capabilities in the loyalty space, and particularly with digital coupons, is key as we continue to increase overall digital customer engagement and deliver omnichannel growth.”

With this transition, Inmar will replace Neptune Retail Solutions (formerly Quotient) as ADUSA’s digital coupon provider. All five local brands are currently live on the Inmar platform.

“Since our partnerships launched, together we have presented more than $141M in savings for Ahold Delhaize USA brand shoppers,” said Rob Weisberg, President & EVP MarTech Solutions, Inmar Intelligence. “This early success underscores the value to shoppers through seamless access to savings, while enabling Ahold Delhaize USA brands to deepen customer loyalty and drive measurable results at scale. We look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality savings to all ADUSA brand shoppers in 2025.”

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving millions of omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com .