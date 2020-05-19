Ahold Delhaize USA Expands Cold-Storage Space With Americold Partnership

QUINCY, MASS. – Ahold Delhaize USA today announced Americold as its partner to build the two previously announced fully-automated frozen warehouses. The new facilities are part of the company’s previously announced supply chain transformation plan as it transitions to a fully-integrated, self-distribution model.



The plan will expand cold-storage space by 24 million cubic feet, or 500,000 square feet, by building the two frozen facilities in partnership with Americold. The facilities will be located in Plainville, Conn., which will serve Ahold Delhaize USA’s Northeast brands, and in Mountville, Pa., which will serve Ahold Delhaize USA’s Mid-Atlantic brands.



“We’re extremely proud of this new partnership with Americold and the opportunity to fully expand our cold-storage capacity as part of our current storage needs and future growth plans,” said Chris Lewis, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain for Retail Business Services, the services company for Ahold Delhaize USA. “Americold is a leading expert in this space, and we’re confident in their abilities to build state-of-the-art facilities that will meet our needs and serve our omnichannel growth strategy.”

The new locations will provide optimal facility locations near the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA and their customers, enabling local product expansion, increased product freshness and speed of delivery. The two warehouses will also create about 200 new jobs each and infuse additional economic benefits to local economies as a result of this growth.



“We are thrilled to partner with Ahold Delhaize USA to design, build and operate these strategically-located retail distribution fulfillment centers over an initial term of the next 20 years. With state-of-the-art automation, these two facilities will deliver a combined 59,000 pallet positions to support the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions,” said Fred Boehler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Americold.



In addition, the new facilities enable Ahold Delhaize USA to innovate in new frozen storage warehouse design, including transforming facilities to enhance automation and leverage technology advancements, such as an integrated transportation management system and end-to-end forecasting and replenishment technology, designed to support the omnichannel experience and multi-channel growth.



“Today’s announcement continues to reinforce how Ahold Delhaize USA is transforming our infrastructure to support the next generation of grocery retail,” added Lewis. “Through this expansion, we will continue to modernize our supply chain distribution, transportation and procurement through a fully-integrated, self-distribution model that will be managed by our companies directly and locally. This will result in efficiencies and, most importantly, product availability and freshness for customers of our local brands – now and in the future – whenever, wherever and however they choose to shop.”



Today, Ahold Delhaize USA companies’ distribution networks include 16 traditional and eCommerce distribution centers that service the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. The network will grow to 23 facilities by 2023. This enhanced distribution network will provide coverage for Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands from Maine to Georgia.



Considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest group in the nation, with nearly 2,000 retail stores and more than 6 million annualized online grocery orders. Additionally, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA operate some of the most extensive supply chain operations on the East Coast, including more than 1,000 trucks that travel more than 120 million miles annually and deliver 1.1 billion cases to local brands’ stores.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, including its local brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, as well as Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands, and Peapod Digital Labs, its eCommerce engine. When considered together, the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, operating more than 2,000 stores and distribution centers across 23 states and serving millions of customers each week through a wide variety of store formats with thousands of food and non-food items.