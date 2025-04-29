Ahold Delhaize USA Names Keith Nicks Chief Commercial & Digital Officer

Nicks to Lead Strategy and Value Creation Across Full Omnichannel

Commercial Ecosystem

Salisbury, N.C. – Ahold Delhaize USA announced that Keith Nicks, a recognized executive in the grocery retail industry and longtime leader in Ahold Delhaize USA companies, has been named Chief Commercial and Digital Officer. In his new and expanded role, Nicks leads commercial capabilities for the U.S. businesses, including private brands, sourcing and merchandising services, bringing them closer together with core digital capabilities like retail media and monetization, omnichannel marketing, product experience and design, and e-commerce fulfillment partnerships.

“By uniting leadership for commercial and digital, we continue to drive simplicity and effectiveness with teams focused on both strategy and value across the full commercial ecosystem,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA. “Keith has extensive experience leading digital, e-commerce, category management, retail media and retail operations across a number of businesses, making him the right leader to carry our commercial organization forward. He is a trusted advisor, passionate about our business of selling groceries and is recognized throughout the organization for being a dedicated leader who drives innovation, performance and change, and I am excited about all he will bring to this role.”

Prior to this role, Nicks served as Chief Digital Officer, leading teams responsible for powering the technology and functionality of mobile applications, websites and click-and-collect experiences for Ahold Delhaize USA brands, as well as data, analytics and insights services for the brands and third-party e-commerce fulfillment partnerships for ADUSA companies. During his tenure in this role, Ahold Delhaize USA companies have driven significant online sales growth.

“I’m honored to take on this role leading a wider cross section of our teams focused on creating great experiences every day – whether that’s for customers in-store or online or our supplier partners,” said Nicks. “What I love about grocery is that it’s a people-first business with customers at the center. I’m looking forward to working with our Commercial and Digital teams – and all our partners – to leverage this customer first mindset to unlock new capabilities and value so that our mutual omnichannel businesses can continue to grow.”

A North Carolina native, Nicks started his career at Food Lion where he held positions of increasing leadership, including Category Manager, Director of Operations, Director of Marketing and Director of Loyalty and Digital Marketing. At Ahold Delhaize USA and predecessor support brands, he also served as VP, Customer Engagement and SVP, Digital, Personalization, Loyalty and Analytics.

Nicks earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He is based in Salisbury, N.C.

A top destination for talent, in 2025 Ahold Delhaize USA was named a Top Employer in the U.S. by the Top Employers Institute. The company also holds many prestigious designations such as Progressive Grocers’ Top 100 Food Retailers in North America and Built-In’s Best Places to Work in the technology sector. In addition, Ahold Delhaize USA associates are regularly recognized on lists for being top women in grocery and industry-leading emerging talent. Interested applicants can search open roles by visiting the Careers page of the Ahold Delhaize USA website.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving millions of omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.