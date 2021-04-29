Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. Opens New Corporate Headquarters with State-of-the-Art Culinary Kitchen

ITASCA, Ill. — Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., announces the opening of its new North American corporate headquarters at 250 East Devon Avenue in Itasca, Illinois. The new space is designed to accelerate Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition’s commitment to delivering high-quality ingredient solutions that drive value for customers.

“We are incredibly excited about our new headquarters that provides all the working, meeting and demonstration space we need to meet evolving customer and employee needs. The new space builds on our company’s 110-year history as food science and technology pioneers, positioning us to serve as a connected solutions partner to our clients for years to come,” says Ryan Smith, Executive Vice President of the Solutions & Ingredients Division at Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition.

With a capacity of 405 persons, the new 55,000 square-foot building features:

A new Customer Engagement Center with a modern, innovative culinary kitchen equipped with video and streaming capabilities for ongoing customer support, webinars and interactive demonstrations with food & beverage manufacturers and foodservice operators

A new sensory evaluation laboratory that supports real-time analysis of ongoing product development

Event auditorium for hosting trend conferences, tasting events and innovation workshops

Ample space for customers and employees to follow local government health and safety guidance when conducting in-person meetings

Architectural ceiling panels, high-end finishes and custom-designed artwork that reflect the company’s 110-year global presence

“Our new Customer Engagement Center gives us the technology and physical space that we need to adapt to our customers’ needs. Customers have the option to participate in demonstrations or receive ongoing support in either a hands-on, in-person format or a virtual, interactive session. That flexibility is a gamechanger for us,” says Chef Chris Koetke, Corporate Executive Chef at Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition.

About Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ajinomoto Co., Inc., a global leader in the research, development, manufacture and sale of amino acid-based products for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, sports nutrition, health and beauty industries, as well as food ingredients. The company opened its first American office in New York in 1917 and has since grown and expanded its presence, establishing offices and production facilities in North Carolina, Iowa and Illinois. Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. leverages an international manufacturing, supply and distribution chain to bring the highest-grade products to customers. For additional information on Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., please visit http://www.ajihealthandnutrition.com.