Albertsons Brings Back Meal Kits In Local Stores

Off again, on again.

Boise-based Albertsons again brought its pre-packaged meal kits back to local stores. We spotted them at the location at 1219 S. Broadway this week.

The company purchased California-based Plated in 2017 for about $200 million. The meal kit service got national publicity on Shark Tank, and competed against similar products like Blue Apron.

Under Albertsons, the company started distributing the kits in stores in several markets – including Boise. But several months later, the kits disappeared. Then Albertsons said it would end home delivery and bring a line of Plated products back to stores.

