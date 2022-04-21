BOISE, Idaho– Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) launched long-term goals and strategies focused on maximizing the company’s positive impact across four pillars: Planet, People, Product, and Community. The company’s new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, called “Recipe for Change,” further solidifies Albertsons Cos.’ commitment to using its national presence and resources to drive meaningful, proactive change.

“As a long-standing neighborhood grocer, we have an ongoing commitment to leverage our resources and expertise to support the communities we serve and the planet we share,” said Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons Cos. “Today, we are unveiling ambitious and measurable goals that will challenge us to be even more deliberate and creative about how we lead positive change.”

The company’s Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer, Suzanne Long, will oversee execution of Albertsons Cos.’ ESG strategy and sustainability agenda. Long has been in retail and consulting for more than 25 years and has led a variety of major strategic initiatives at Albertsons Cos. Long has been leading the company’s ESG efforts since late 2020.

“Albertsons Cos. has made substantial progress driving sustainability practices in our operations, including reducing energy and fuel consumption, implementing recycling programs, and fighting food insecurity in our local neighborhoods,” said Long. “Recipe for Change is about broadening our existing commitments so we can have an even greater impact.”

The company’s new ESG platform includes the following priorities and goals:

PLANET –

Climate Action: Albertsons Cos. is committed to fighting climate change by reducing carbon emissions through science-based targets.

Achieve Science Based Targets initiative approved carbon emissions reduction goals by 2030. Reduce carbon emissions from company operations by 47%. Reduce downstream carbon emissions from the use of sold goods by approximately 27%. Engage top suppliers to set science-based carbon reduction targets by 2026.

Achieve Net Zero emissions in company operations by 2040.

PEOPLE –

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Albertsons Cos. is committed to cultivating a diverse workforce and providing equal opportunity for all associates.

Increase diverse representation within our management to reflect the rich diversity of the communities we serve.

Foster an inclusive culture that embraces differences and drives innovation to accelerate growth.

Ensure all associates have equal access to opportunities and resources.

PRODUCT –

Waste Reduction & Circularity: Albertsons Cos. is committed to eliminating food waste, reducing the use of plastic, and accelerating our transition to a more circular economy.

Zero food waste going to landfill by 2030.

Leverage global partnerships and platforms to report on and achieve the company’s Plastics & Packaging Pledge goals, including: By 2025, all Own Brands product packaging will be 100% recyclable, reusable, or industrially compostable. By 2025, Own Brands plastic packaging will include 20% recycled content. By 2022, Own Brands packaging will include standardized recycling communications.



COMMUNITY –

Nourishing Neighbors: Albertsons Cos. is committed to reducing food insecurity at a local level, so all its neighbors thrive.

Enable the donation of one billion meals by 2030.

Champion innovative programs and partnerships to help break the cycle of hunger in the communities we serve.

Albertsons Cos. will share updates and progress against its priorities in its annual ESG impact report this summer. To learn more about the company’s ESG efforts, please visit albertsonscompanies.com/recipeforchange.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,276 retail stores with 1,722 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.