Albertsons Companies Unveils New Retail Media Network

BOISE, Idaho – Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced the launch of Albertsons Media Collective, a retail media network designed to deliver digitally native, shopper-centric and engaging branded content to the company’s ever-growing network of shoppers.

With retail media networks rapidly reshaping the advertising space across the consumer media sector, Albertsons Media Collective, led by Kristi Argyilan, Albertsons Cos.’ SVP of Retail Media, will offer partners a digital marketing platform and omnichannel solutions with the core consumer in mind.

“We are thrilled to be able to create a differentiated retail media network that will allow our customers to engage with the food and brands they love,” said Argyilan, SVP Retail Media at Albertsons Companies. “Albertsons Media Collective will further our goal of bringing brands and our customers together by delivering an unrivaled vendor and customer experience and truly reimagining marketing for what’s next.”

Albertson Media Collective, developed in partnership with CitrusAd and Merkle, is focused on providing opportunities to connect brands with their most loyal shoppers by opening up native display and sponsored product inventory throughout the company’s websites. Media opportunities include advertising placements on Albertsons owned properties such as its homepage, department, category, sub-category, email, search, app, pharmacy, as well as on Albertsons’ off-site targeted ad placements.

Brand campaigns will begin February 27, 2022, and allow partners to access some of the most valuable positions across Albertsons Companies’ websites and apps, tapping into over 100 million shoppers across the country, including more than 2,200 store locations and over 27 million members of the company’s Just for U loyalty program.

Inquire about advertising opportunities and find out more about Albertsons Media Collective at AMC@albertsons.com.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer that operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.