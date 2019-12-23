ALDI Caps a Busy 2019 in Northeast Ohio With Openings of Two New Stores and One Remodel

ALDI is one of the one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the United States, and it’s ending the year in Northeast Ohio on a high note.

The discounter in the last week has opened new stores in Willoughby Hills (Dec. 5) and Parma (Dec. 12). It was scheduled to reopen a remodeled store in Norwalk on Thursday, Dec. 19, but that opening was pushed back until early 2020.

The Willoughby Hills store, at 2821 Bishop Road, and the Parma store, 1770 Snow Road, both are part of an aggressive expansion plan to make ALDI the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer (by store count) by the end of 2022, with a goal of nearly 2,500 stores. ALDI’s current store count is at 1,900, in 36 states.

