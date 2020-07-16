ALDI Earns ‘Grocery Value Leader’ Title for 10th Year Running

BATAVIA, Ill. — ALDI is proud to announce that for the 10th consecutive year, it has earned the title of Value Leader in the Market Force Information® Grocery Benchmark Study, which surveys thousands of U.S. shoppers about their grocery buying preferences. In addition to earning the top spot for value in 2020, ALDI private label brands were named the most preferred among U.S. consumers.

“Ten years at the top is validation of our commitment to offering customers the lowest possible prices on their grocery needs, every single day — and that will never change,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI U.S. “Customers have always counted on us for our low prices and we’re thrilled to also be recognized as the nation’s most preferred private label brand.”

This decade-long recognition from Market Force is one of several recent value and price accolades the company has received. ALDI has been No. 1 for price for three years running, according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report, Grocery Edition. Additionally, a 2019 Kantar study found that 9 out of 10 respondents who shopped at ALDI said it was “more cost-effective” than other grocery stores.

“The insights Market Force provides through our annual supermarket study serve as a meaningful performance measure in the marketplace,” said Ira Davies, Global SVP Sales & Marketing for Market Force. “It is great to see our research affirm the value proposition of ALDI as the industry landscape has evolved over the last 10 years. Consumer feedback consistently shows that ALDI leads the marketplace in value.”

The Market Force Information U.S. Grocery Benchmark Study surveyed more than 10,000 U.S. consumers to gather feedback about their grocery shopping experiences, such as checkout speed, convenience, store cleanliness and value.

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With nearly 2,000 stores across 36 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won’t be beat on price. For 10 years running, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores by Market Force Information*, and ALDI has been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for three years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers Shop differentli® and never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products are award-winning**. Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted 2011-18 and 2020 by Market Force Information.®

**As of 1/29/20, based on an audit of everyday, nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products.

About Market Force Information

Market Force Information® is a customer experience consultancy that works with leading restaurant and retail organizations, from the C-suite to front line team members, to empower business outcomes that enable sustainable growth in customer satisfaction and financial performance. Operating globally to serve over 200 clients, Market Force is recognized by the AMA Gold Report as a top 50 market research organization and CIO Applications as a Top 10 Analytics Solutions Providers. For more information about Market Force, please visit us online at www.marketforce.com.