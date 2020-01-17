ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Products Earn Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem

BATAVIA, Ill. — ALDI is pleased to announce 80 ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature products have earned the Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem. Simply Nature products are Non-GMO Project verified, free from 125 ingredients and many are organic. All ALDI-exclusive foods, including the Simply Nature line, are free of artificial colors, partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) and added MSG.

Among the Simply Nature products to receive this symbol for their simplicity, transparency and innovation are Organic Grass Fed Ground Beef, Organic Chicken Breasts, Organic 100% Pure Avocado Oil, Organic Chicken or Beef Bone Broth, Organic Black Bean Spaghetti, Organic Quinoa and Knock Your Sprouts Off Sprouted 7-Grain Low Sodium Bread. Shoppers can easily spot these Simply Nature products by looking for the green Emblem on shelves.

The Simply Nature line offers shoppers a wide array of healthy food choices, at the low prices ALDI customers know and love. The Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem empowers consumers to make informed food choices knowing these ALDI-exclusive products have been carefully evaluated by registered dietitians at the Good Housekeeping Institute Food & Nutrition Lab.

“We know customers are looking for high quality, healthy food choices at affordable prices. The Simply Nature brand delivers on both,” said Scott Patton, ALDI Vice President of Corporate Buying. “At ALDI, the Simply Nature brand is rooted in better-for-you ingredients, and we’re proud to have 80 Simply Nature products backed by the Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem.”

“The Good Housekeeping Institute is excited to continue working with ALDI to help make shopping for healthy food easier than ever,” said Laurie Jennings, Director of the Good Housekeeping Institute. “The Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem shines a spotlight on products that meet a rigorous set of criteria established by our in-house registered dietitian, including a high level of nutrition, transparency on marketing claims and a focus on whole ingredients. Of course they have to taste good too, and needless to say, we’re big fans of every ALDI product we tested!”

The Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem is the latest of four honors earned by ALDI-exclusive brands from Good Housekeeping in the past two years. In 2019, more than 50 Little Journey products, the exclusive ALDI line of premium baby and toddler essentials, earned the Good Housekeeping Seal. Additionally, in 2018, the entire liveGfree line of everyday gluten-free foods received the Good Housekeeping Seal, as did more than 20 Never Any! meats, which are certified by the USDA as raised antibiotic-free with no added hormones or steroids, and no animal byproducts (vegetarian fed).

The Good Housekeeping Seal is one of many recognitions and awards ALDI-exclusive products have earned. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-exclusive products is award-winning.*

For more information on the Simply Nature brand and other award-winning ALDI products, please visit aldi.us.

About ALDI U.S.

A leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976, ALDI operates more than 1,900 U.S. stores in 36 states. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the simple, streamlined approach ALDI brings to retailing. ALDI sells frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands, and these products meet or exceed national name brands on taste and quality. Among our ALDI-exclusive products, 1 in 3 is award-winning.* For nine years running, ALDI has been recognized as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores by a Market Force Information® survey of U.S. consumers.** ALDI also backs up its products with a Twice as Nice Guarantee: replacing the product AND offering a full refund. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*As of 12/19/2019, based on an audit of everyday, nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products

**According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted from 2011 to 2018 by Market Force Information®

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating 134 years, Good Housekeeping (GoodHousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 30+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute’s state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping‘s seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher. Hearst Magazines’ print and digital assets reach 155 million readers and site visitors each month—two-thirds of all millennials, and over 80% of Gen Z and millennial women in the country (source: 2019 comScore/MRI 11-18/S18). With more than 25 brands in the U.S., the company publishes over 300 editions and 245 websites around the world. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and on the Inside the Institute blog.