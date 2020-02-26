Aldi Looks to Save 68 Million Pieces of Single-Use Plastic by Removing Lids From Own-Label Products

Aldi is removing all plastic lids on its own-label fresh cream and ready-to-drink coffee products, as part of its ongoing campaign to reduce single-use plastics.

From March, the UK’s fifth-largest supermarket will stock these products without unnecessary plastic lids in over 780 stores across England and Wales.

This initiative will remove around 34 million pieces of single-use plastic from the market.

In addition, from the end of February, Aldi will trial the removal of plastic lids from its large Greek-style flavoured yogurt pots. If successful, this will be rolled out across all 500g yogurt pots, eliminating a further 34 million pieces of plastic.

These moves are the supermarket’s latest steps to scrap unnecessary plastic as it works towards reducing plastic packaging by 25% by the end of 2023.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi, said: “We are committed to cutting the amount of plastic that Aldi and our customers use, particularly unnecessary, single-use plastic like secondary lids.

“Every step like this brings us closer to our target of reducing the amount of plastic we use in packaging by 25%.”

Aldi is on track to have all own-label packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2022. Since 2018, it has removed more than 2,200 tonnes of plastic and replaced almost 3,000 tonnes of unrecyclable material with recyclable alternatives.