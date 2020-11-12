ALDI Reinforces Commitment to Price Leadership by Lowering the Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner

BATAVIA, Ill. — Though Thanksgiving may look different this year, ALDI, the grocery value leader**, once again gives shoppers unmatched prices on everything they need for a traditional holiday meal. From the Butterball turkey to the sides and desserts1, ALDI has it all for less than $30—offering an even lower price for the meal than in 2019.

In a time when food costs are rising and the economy and markets are shifting, ALDI reaffirms its commitment to offering shoppers the lowest possible prices on groceries. Customers can count on ALDI for the best prices on everything in their shopping cart.

“Customers expect unbeatable prices at ALDI and the holidays are no exception. While nearly every aspect of our lives is rapidly changing, we promise to continue to do everything in our power to keep prices down,” said Jason Hart, President and CEO, ALDI U.S. “We’re proud to provide shoppers everything they need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal from ALDI for less than $30.”

Celebrating the Season of Gratitude and Giving

There’s a long-standing, informal tradition of acts of kindness among the ALDI community. Shoppers are often praised for thoughtful gestures, such as chipping in to help a fellow customer pay for groceries or lending a hand to load groceries into the trunk of someone’s car.

With the spirit of Thanksgiving in mind, ALDI is paying kindness forward and providing employees the opportunity to do the same. This year, ALDI is giving every employee two $30 gift cards. Each card covers the cost of a Thanksgiving meal from its stores, and employees are welcome to use the gift cards for themselves or pass one or both along to someone in need.

“It’s our honor to offer each of our employees a Thanksgiving meal on us,” Hart said. “And with so many people in our communities facing difficult times, we felt it was important to give our employees a way to pay it forward to someone in their life who could use it.”

Prioritizing Safety

As shoppers are busy preparing for the holidays, customer and employee safety continues to be the company’s top priority. The safety measures ALDI introduced to reduce exposure to COVID-19 remain in place. ALDI has also expanded contactless delivery and pickup options, and customers can visit shop.aldi.us to explore the services in their area.

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,000 stores across 37 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won’t be beat on price. For 10 years running, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores according to the latest Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study,** and ALDI has been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for three years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers Shop differentli® and never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products is award-winning.*** Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

**According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted 2011-18 and 2020 by Market Force Information.®

***As of 1/29/20, based on an audit of everyday, nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products.

1 Based on the items and quantities included in the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Survey, for dinner for up to 10 with a 12lb Butterball turkey, and additional miscellaneous items (e.g. coffee, butter, flour, sugar, eggs) not included in the survey.