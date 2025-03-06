ALDI Selects Digital Wave Technology’s GenAI Solutions to Automate Product Copy, Enhance Product Data Accuracy

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Digital Wave Technology, provider of the AI-native ONE™ Platform, announced its partnership with ALDI, America’s fastest-growing grocer. This collaboration will enhance automation of digital channel product descriptions for ALDI in the United States, driving operational efficiency that translates into savings for its shoppers and reinforces ALDI’s commitment to delivering everyday low prices. Digital Wave’s Generative AI solutions will create on-brand product copy and enrich product attribution which can help boost customer engagement.

By utilizing these enterprise AI solutions, ALDI will be able to expedite the delivery of precise, customer-focused product information to be used on the retailer’s digital touchpoints including website, app and email. Digital Wave’s AI Copywriter creates high-quality, search-engine-optimized product descriptions and multilingual marketing copy, enabling ALDI to scale content production efficiently and consistently. The AI Product Attribution solution enriches product data by extracting key product attributes from images and packaging, closing data gaps to improve digital discoverability.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

The solution establishes a scalable foundation for the retailer’s future growth across digital channels. Improved Product Discoverability: Automated product attribution increases search visibility, organic search rankings and website navigation, reducing customer confusion while boosting conversions and market share.

The automation of product copy and data management significantly improves operational efficiency. Optimized Customer Experience: Accurate and compliant product information enhances the customer’s shopping journey, resulting in new customer acquisition and loyalty.

“ALDI is a brand synonymous for innovation and excellence in every customer interaction,” said Lori Schafer, CEO of Digital Wave Technology. “Our AI-native solutions will integrate with the existing ALDI digital infrastructure, driving revenue growth and improving profitability while delivering exceptional product experiences. We’re excited to support ALDI as it continues to set benchmarks in the grocery sector.”

About ALDI

ALDI is America’s fastest-growing retailer, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest prices of any national grocery store.* ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability.** In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to the 2025 ALDI Price Leadership Report.

**According to Progressive Grocer’s 2023 and 2024 Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers list.

About Digital Wave Technology

Digital Wave Technology is a leader in AI-native enterprise solutions for consumer industries including retail, consumer goods, and healthcare. The company’s ONE™ Platform provides a single source of truth, with Product Information Management (PIM) and Master Data Management (MDM) at the core. Digital Wave Technology’s AI-native solutions improve speed to market, drive rapid product innovation, and increase profitability, productivity, and customer experience. More information: digitalwavetechnology.com.