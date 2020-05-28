ALDI to Expand Curbside Grocery Pickup Availability to Nearly 600 Stores

BATAVIA, Ill. — ALDI is expanding its Curbside Grocery Pickup to offer even more options to customers. After a successful pilot in select markets, Curbside Grocery Pickup will be available in nearly 600 ALDI stores across the country by the end of July.

“Our Curbside Grocery Pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase. We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. “We are always looking for ways to make the ALDI shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone. Whether shopping in-store, or online for delivery or pickup, we’ll continue to be here to safely serve our customers.”

At shop.ALDI.us, customers can access the full selection of ALDI exclusive products and exciting ALDI Finds. To find the nearest ALDI store that offers Curbside Grocery Pickup, please visit shop.ALDI.us or open the ALDI mobile app. Shoppers simply fill their online carts with fresh and affordable products and select a pickup time and location at checkout. Designated parking spots are clearly marked when they arrive at their ALDI and an employee will load groceries into their car.*

Curbside Grocery Pickup is the latest addition to ecommerce offerings at ALDI. In 2017, ALDI successfully launched a grocery delivery pilot, which has continuously expanded and now includes the availability of alcohol and many ALDI Finds online. ALDI customers in more than 10,000 ZIP codes nationwide have access to online grocery delivery. To learn more about ALDI, please visit www.ALDI.us.

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With nearly 2,000 stores across 36 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won’t be beat on price. For nine years running, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores by Market Force Information**, and ALDI has been No. 1 for price according to the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for three years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers Shop differentli® and never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products are award-winning***. Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*Curbside and delivery to limited geographic areas only. Prices may vary depending on the platform used. Additional fees apply to curbside and delivery orders. Items on sale in the store may not be on sale through the Instacart platform. Prices and availability are subject to delays or errors and may change without notice. As a result, the in-store price of a particular item at the time a purchase is made, including for weighted items, may differ from what is available through the Instacart platform. Additional fees apply to online orders.

**According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted from 2011 to 2018 by Market Force Information®, survey not conducted in 2019.

***As of 1/29/20, based on an audit of everyday, nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products.