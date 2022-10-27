ALDI U.S. and Spryker: Joint Development of Digital Commerce Platform

BERLIN and NEW YORK — ALDI U.S. is always looking for new ways to save its customers time and money. That is the reason why ALDI U.S. and Spryker Systems have been working together to develop a new online food & grocery shopping experience for the US market, offering grocery delivery or curbside pickup for ALDI U.S. shoppers. The new digital commerce platform is currently being tested with a select group of US customers and is planned to be rolled out nationally in a phased approach.

“Our partnership with Spryker will allow our shoppers another way to access the incredible value they expect from ALDI,” says Scott Patton, ALDI’s Vice President of National Buying.

“Spryker’s composable and headless commerce platform offers a best-of-breed approach, providing enterprises with the flexibility and scalability needed to adjust to a constantly changing market, accelerating digital growth and transformation, and providing consumers with a more seamless and simple shopping experience,” says Boris Lokschin, co-founder and CEO at Spryker.

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With 2,200 stores across 38 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won’t be beat on price. ALDI has also been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for five years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products are award-winning. Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

About Spryker

Spryker is the leading composable commerce platform for enterprises with sophisticated business models and facilitates growth, innovation and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional business, Spryker’s easy-to-use, headless, API-first model offers a best-of-breed approach. It provides businesses with the flexibility to adapt, scale and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, Thing Commerce and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ enterprise customers around the world.