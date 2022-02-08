All-New Education Program Announced For ​​​​​​2022 NGA Show

Shelton, CT –The NGA Show – Feb. 27-March 1, 2022, in Las Vegas – will offer a brand-new education program with tracks focused on the most relevant needs of retail grocers – including consumer insights, digital transformation, e-commerce, fresh foods, innovation discovery, international perspective, merchandising, omnichannel marketing, operating for excellence, people development, shopper experience and technology.



“The NGA Show continues to be on the cutting edge, providing retailers and wholesalers with the knowledge and tools necessary to adapt and thrive in an industry that is always changing,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “And this year, with our mission to help guide retailers into the future, we are pleased to bring a unique look at the store of the future with an entire afternoon of unique programming, presented by our partners at Retail Tomorrow. Regardless of the education path chosen – from the present to the future — The NGA Show will provide all participants with a robust offering of tools to guide them, from immediately actionable updates to a blueprint for long-term change and growth.”



Sunday’s innovative offerings, “The Shopping Experience of the Future: Evolving From Today to Tomorrow – Powered by the Consumer Heartbeat of Demand,” comprises 14 sessions, including:

Store Design, Experience and Technology to Inspire the Shopper

Food Innovation – the Operator Perspective

The Accelerator Perspective: Incubating Innovation

Scanning the Horizon through AI

The Offshore Perspective: China and Europe

Start with the Consumer and Work Backwards

Using Data and Analytics to Drive Consumer Intimacy

Digital Value Creation

Our co-location with the Independent Grocers Alliance brings additional educational offerings, designed for and open to all independents, regardless of whether they are IGA retailers. Sessions include:

Save Money and Increase Sales with the Right Media Mix

Revitalize Your Competitive Strategy with Marketplace Analysis.

Optimizing Center Store Sales

How the Greening of Grocery Can Increase Sales and Save You Money

Ransomware: The Biggest Threat to Your Business

Groceries and Hardware – A Winning Combination

The full three-day conference program, in excess of 50 workshops and sessions, provides valuable insight on industry trends, emerging issues and best practices. The extensive and diverse program, designed for all team members, includes:

Navigating the New Norm of Retail – What Does 2022 Hold for Independent Grocers?

Fresh Ideas to Boost Sales in Produce

Independent Insights – Aggregating Industry Sales and Category Data

Marketing to Hispanic Shoppers

Navigating The Digital Continuum

Why Retailers Need to Plan for Tomorrow’s Trends

Evolution of the Meat Case — Tracking Shopper Trends

Families, Farmers and Future Growth: How Reasor’s Uses Recipes to Accelerate Digital Opportunity

Fresh Innovations to Reduce Shrink

Recruiting a Changing Workforce

The Innovation Conversation / The Big Picture

“On Common Ground”: The Untold Story of How Women Helped Build Stuckey’s

Full details on specific seminars, workshops and speakers can be found on The NGA Show website at https://info.urban-expo.com/e/338151/View-Sessions-summary-ID-78913/4bymc5/974723758?h=u5ynIPb6CjUrJPAXr_6UZRtGW11OyEjx7RAGhb7_KCs

The event is sponsored by the National Grocers Association and produced by Clarion Events Inc. Registration is open at www.thengashow.com.

For more than 30 years, The NGA Show has been the place where independent grocers gather, connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers from around the world to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket channel. The NGA Show is produced and managed by Clarion Events as part of the Food & Beverage Group, in partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA). For more information and to register, visit www.theNGAshow.com.

Clarion Events (US.ClarionEvents.com) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. Clarion Events, which is the U.S. division of Clarion Events UK and backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest-growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing four Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and supercharging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Shelton, Conn.; Kennesaw, Ga.; Boca Raton, Fla.; Tacoma, Wash.; and Fairlawn, N.J.

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.