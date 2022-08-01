Allegiance Retail Services Elects Board and Announces Promotions at Annual Member Meeting

Iselin, NJ – Allegiance Retail Services, LLC, a leading retailer owned co-op, announces it held the cooperative’s Annual Member Meeting on June 28, 2022, at Upper Montclair Country Club overlooking the rolling greens of the golf course. Daniel Katz, Chairman of the Board, opened the meeting and welcomed everyone before handing the microphone to John T. Derderian, President and Chief Operating Officer.

The meeting reflected on how the grocery industry has grown to accommodate changing consumer demands and the need for Allegiance Retail Services to continue to adapt to meet shoppers in digital spaces. Discussions focused on immediate challenges facing independent grocers and what we can expect in the years to come, given the current economic outlook and industry forecasts.

“As a cooperative, our Members are uniquely positioned to grow their operations based on the strategic investments we have made in business intelligence and benefiting from the enhanced digital offerings we have worked tirelessly to implement and deploy,” commented Derderian.

Important items of business included the Election of the Allegiance Board of Managers, and Foodtown

Board of Directors, for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Board appointees were as follows: Daniel Katz as

Chairman, Louis Scaduto, Jr. as Vice Chairman, Esmail Mobarak as Treasurer, John Estevez, Jason Ferreira, Michael Mignosi, Joseph Parisi, John Shakoor, and John T. Derderian as President & Chief Operating Officer.

Derderian then announced the following promotions: Samer Rahman as Vice President, Center Store; Dean Holmquist as Vice President, Perishables; and Kevin Komisky as Senior Director, Store Operations.

The members offered a hearty round of applause for these well-deserving individuals.

Daniel Katz remarked on the meeting, “The Membership has embraced the new post-pandemic retail environment, and we are keenly aligned with the needs of the ever-changing consumer. We are extremely confident about the prospects of the Allegiance Cooperative in the future.”

About Allegiance Retail Services LLC

Allegiance Retail Services, LLC supports independent supermarkets (e.g., Foodtown, Freshtown,

D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets and Shop n Bag) for retail success by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend. For more information, please visit www.allegianceretailservices.com