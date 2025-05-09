Allegiance Retail Services Promotes Samer Rahman and Donna Zambo to Executive Vice Presidents

Iselin, NJ – Allegiance Retail Services, a leading supermarket grocery services co-op, is proud to announce the promotions of two valued senior associates, Samer Rahman and Donna Zambo, to the position of Executive Vice President, effective immediately.

“These promotions reflect the continued growth of our cooperative and the expanded leadership roles of both Samer and Donna,” said Joseph Fantozzi, President and COO of Allegiance Retail Services. “I am proud to have these two individuals as key partners in the day-to-day leadership of Allegiance and look forward to their continued contributions to our success.”

Samer Rahman joined Allegiance in 2013 and has risen steadily through the organization. With 35 years of experience in the grocery industry, Rahman brings deep insight and proven leadership to his new role. As Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, he will continue to serve as Allegiance’s primary contact for consumer packaged goods (CPG) and lead the development of the co-op’s merchandising strategies. His focus remains on helping member stores achieve their gross profit goals while driving performance and value across the board.

Donna Zambo joined Allegiance in 2018 as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer following her tenure at Wakefern Corporation. As Executive Vice President, she will assume the expanded role of Chief Information Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Zambo will lead both the marketing and technology initiatives of the organization. This title change reflects her broadened scope of responsibilities and her ongoing efforts to align strategic marketing with cutting-edge retail technology solutions. Zambo’s vision and leadership will continue to drive innovation and operational efficiencies in these two areas, and deployment of retail tech projects that benefit the entire Allegiance network.

Allegiance Retail Services congratulates Samer and Donna on their well-deserved promotions and looks forward to their continued leadership as the organization evolves to meet the needs of independent grocers and their communities.

About Allegiance Retail Services LLC

Allegiance Retail Services, LLC supports independent supermarkets (e.g., Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Marrazzo’s Market, and Shop n Bag) for retail success by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend. For more information, please visit www.allegianceretailservices.com