Allegiance Retail Services Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jacqueline Gomes Shares Insights at NJFC Event

(Iselin, NJ )- At the 2022 New Jersey Food Council Trade Relations Conference (NJFC), Jacqueline Gomes, RDN for Allegiance Retail Services and its Foodtown banner stores, was featured on a panel with three other industry experts. Gomes shared her insights and perspective on “Better for you…A Conversation on Health & Wellness in a post-COVID World.”

Gomes said, “Consumers want to continue to live healthy lives. As the economy is changing and consumers are dealing with supply chain issues, it is our responsibility to inform, educate and provide easy and healthy economical meal solutions to our consumers.”

The NJFC and its Board of Directors thanked Gomes for sharing her knowledge and contributions regarding consumer trends, shining a spotlight on this pivotal moment and how the grocery industry can navigate and meet the needs of the modern consumer. It was stated that the discussion captured the minds of the audience and provided a pathway for a successful future as the food industry continues to evolve as it emerges from this pandemic.

Gomes has been advising Allegiance Retail Services and Foodtown shoppers on making healthy decisions for several years. During the height of the COVID pandemic, she shared tips on how to prepare yourself to get the vaccine by boosting your immune system; provided six healthy steps for surviving quarantine through Foodtown’s Easy to Eat Well program; and ran an online 30-Day Health Challenge via Facebook Live.

“Jacqueline has been a partner in the health of our customers for many years, sharing insights on healthy eating strategies,” stated John T. Derderian, President & COO, Allegiance Retail Services. “Her advice on easy to prepare meals, and food and nutrition information, are featured in Foodtown supermarkets through easily downloadable QR codes, and featured on the Foodtown website and social media channels.”

Jacqueline Gomes subscribes to the philosophy of all foods fit; and gives consumers valid, timely and science-based information on leading a healthy life, preventing and managing disease while enjoying their favorite foods. She began her career as a clinical dietitian and went on to a private practice, providing dietary counseling and education to clients. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from Monmouth University, New Jersey. She has completed an MBA in Corporate Communications from Fairleigh Dickinson University, New Jersey and completed her post-graduate dietetic internship program at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.