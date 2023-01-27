Alliance Marketing Announces Executive Team Advancements for a Future of Growth and Service to Independent Grocers

Alliance Marketing’s board announced a new line-up for the country’s largest self-negotiating grocery ad group. The board is excited to work with a team that will continue to help independent operators thrive in the highly competitive grocery business. The board welcomes:

Greg Rush, Chairman of the Board for Alliance Marketing, LLC. Greg has served as Vice President of Merchandising and Chief Marketing Office for Houchens Food Group, Inc. since October 2021. Greg has been with Houchens since December 2009. He previously held roles of increasing responsibility in distribution, logistics, finance and merchandising with Dollar General Corporation from September 1993 – 2009. Greg has been a member of the Alliance Marketing Board of Directors since 2018 and serves on the Board of Directors for International Grocers Alliance, USA. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bowling Green.

Jena Sowers, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Marketing, LLC. Jena most recently served as Executive Vice President of iPro Systems and has been with the organization since March of 2020. Jena has 20+ years of experience in the grocery industry. The majority of her career was with Kraft Heinz serving independent retailers. Jena has served on multiple leadership committees including National Grocers Association where she recently lobbied in Washington, DC for fair trade. Pairing her distinctive customer experience with her knowledge of the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, and the technical solutions she and her team are delivering for independent retailers, allows her to think holistically and strategically about the solutions needed to level the playing field. She has a passion for independent retailers, their families, and the communities they serve.

Michael Donkin, President Alliance Retail Group Michael has been with Alliance Retail Group for 12 years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer. Michael has 25+ years in the independent grocery industry serving much of this time at the retail and wholesale levels. Michael serves on the board of directors at the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association & enjoys the challenge of rapid growth within the marketplace and serving the ARG mission of profitable success & driving sales for the independent grocer.

Mike Bokarae, President Alliance Data Management & A2 Advertising Mike has been with Alliance Marketing since 2020, most recently as Chief Development Officer. Mike has 30+ years of experience working in the independent grocery industry, including 25 years with Kraft Heinz as Vice President focused on serving independent grocers. Mike’s mission is to ensure independent retailers have the most cutting-edge technology and marketing services available.

Alliance Retail Group (ARG) is the largest self-negotiating grocery ad group in the United States. ARG is a retailer owned LLC that passes 100% of vendor trade funds to its members with a transparent fee-based business model. As a cooperative, ARG negotiates with trade partners to give retailers the power of a big box banner with the freedom of an independent grocer. ARG is located in Hendersonville, TN and has been a friend to independent grocers since 1991.

iPro Systems was formed in 2012 and is located in Hendersonville, TN. Working with retailers, CPG vendors and wholesalers in the independent grocery industry, iPro Systems specialize in the management of scan-based promotions, data analytics and reporting.

A2 Advertising The mission at A2 Advertising is to help small businesses succeed using thoughtful marketing and advertising through innovative technology and creative personnel — at an affordable price. From offices in Hendersonville, TN and Kansas City, MO, A2 Advertising speaks to millions of customers all over the country. Data analysis, years of experience, and proven results drive success.