Alto-Shaam Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has achieved ISO 9001:2015 recertification.

ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard that demonstrates the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with the highest quality products, solutions and services,” says Steve Maahs, Alto-Shaam President & COO. “Achieving ISO recertification proves our commitment to upholding best practices and standards as we listen to our customers’ needs.”

Achieving recertification helps Alto-Shaam ensure that even as the company continues to grow exponentially, its customers will continue to receive high quality products and services, which in turn brings benefits such as satisfied customers, management, and employees.

To learn more about Alto-Shaam, visit www.alto-shaam.com.