Alto-Shaam Announces New Partnership with Chrane Foodservice Solutions

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment solutions industry, has entered into a new partnership agreement with Chrane Foodservice Solutions as its new manufacturer representative in Texas and Oklahoma.

Chrane will promote Alto-Shaam’s full portfolio of commercial kitchen equipment, including its Vector® Multi-Cook ovens, Cook & Hold ovens, Combitherm® ovens, rotisserie ovens, heated holding solutions, QuickChiller™ blast chillers and more. The manufacturer representative will also host in-person and virtual ‘A Taste of Alto-Shaam’ events and demonstrations at its kitchens in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.

Alto-Shaam Vice President of Sales – Central, Bill Groleau, said that Alto-Shaam and Chrane share values of innovation and service.

“Chrane is equally passionate about delivering the highest quality solutions,” Groleau said. “United under a common goal, we look forward to partnering with Chrane to provide an exceptional experience for our shared customers. We are confident that our new partnership will help bring continued growth and success to both businesses, as we navigate and pivot to meet future industry needs in 2021 and beyond.”

Christopher East, Principal and Co-Founder at Chrane Foodservice Solutions, said that Alto-Shaam is a proven industry leader with an exceptional focus on the customer experience.

“Their product line and tremendous factory support pre- and post-sale complement perfectly with Chrane’s targeted focus on the multi-unit, hospitality and education end-user segments,” East said. “We’re excited to take this world-renowned brand to the market knowing Alto-Shaam’s commitment to excellence.”

To locate a nearby manufacturer’s representative or dealer, visit www.alto-shaam.com/en/how-to-buy.