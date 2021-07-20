Alto-Shaam Appoints New Regional Sales Manager for Central

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has hired Kasey Klingensmith as Regional Sales Manager, Central.

In his new position, Kasey will be responsible for regional sales within the Central region of the United States. He will provide exceptional support to Alto-Shaam partners in his territory, including end users, dealers, consultants and manufacturer representatives.

“With more than 11 years of industry experience, Kasey has a proven track record of providing the highest quality sales support to key customers and partners,” said Lucy McQuillan, Executive Vice President of Global Sales, at Alto-Shaam. “We are pleased to welcome him to our Alto-Shaam family and look forward to harnessing his skills and experience.”

Previously, Kasey was the National Accounts Manager for Piper Products. He has also held titles of Key Accounts Sales Manager at Ovention and Client Services Leader for N. Wasserstrom & Sons.

“I’m proud to join an industry-leading team, known for its top quality service and support pre- and post-sale,” Kasey said. “I look forward to contributing solutions to our partners and customers that enable shared growth and success.”

Alto-Shaam has a full team of culinary, sales and technical service experts ready to help operators accomplish their foodservice goals. To learn more, contact an Alto-Shaam expert.