Alto-Shaam Appoints New Regional Sales Manager for Southeast

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has hired Tamara Scott as their new Regional Sales Manager in the Southeast region.

In her new role, Tamara will be responsible for the management and development of key relationships with dealers, consultants and major manufacturer representatives throughout the region. Acting as the primary point of contact for Alto-Shaam, Tamara will help foster a lasting customer experience.

With more than 20 years of experience working within the food industry, including with engagement in the Southeast market, Tamara has a wealth of knowledge and familiarity in which she employs in her new role.

“Tamara’s proven experience within both the industry as well as management highlights her exemplary skills in sales support towards key customers and partners,” said Matt Webber, Vice President of General Market Sales at Alto-Shaam.

Tamara is looking toward the future with joining Alto-Shaam: “I’m overjoyed to join the Alto-Shaam family, one that prides itself as an industry-leading team who provides top quality service and support to its customers. I look forward to deploying my skills and experience in the best way I can to help the company to continue to grow and succeed.”

Alto-Shaam has a full team of culinary, sales and technical service experts ready to help operators accomplish their foodservice goals. To learn more, contact an Alto-Shaam expert.