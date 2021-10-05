Alto-Shaam Appoints New Regional Sales Manager For The Northeast

Alto-Shaam, an innovator and global leader in the foodservice equipment industry, has hired Jennifer Voitek as Regional Sales Manager for the Northeast.

In her new position, Jennifer will be responsible for regional sales within the Northeast territory of the United States. She will provide exceptional support to Alto-Shaam customers and partners in the region, including end users, dealers, consultants and manufacturer representatives.

“Alto-Shaam’s sales team will strongly benefit from the amount of sales experience Jennifer possesses,” said Lucy McQuillan, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Alto-Shaam. “As a great culture fit, we are thrilled to have Jennifer join our Alto-Shaam family and look forward to her future success.”

Prior to joining Alto-Shaam, Jennifer was a Sales Manager for Thomas Automotive, but has also held titles of Learning and Development Manager and Marketing Associate for Sysco Virginia.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with an industry-leading team and contribute to the continued growth of Alto-Shaam” Jennifer said. “I look forward to representing Alto-Shaam’s products, as well as their dedicated service and support for partners and customers.”

Alto-Shaam has a full team of culinary, sales, and technical service experts ready to help operators accomplish their foodservice goals. To learn more, contact an Alto-Shaam expert.