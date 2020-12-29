Alto-Shaam Appoints New Vice President of National Accounts

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has hired John Ulrich as Vice President of National Accounts.

In his new position, John will be responsible for the strategic development and tactical execution of Alto-Shaam’s targeted regional and national chain and multi-unit account growth. Additionally, John will focus on delivering growth through selling the existing portfolio and supporting the chain requirements for customization of Alto-Shaam products in conjunction with product management, engineering and marketing.

As an active industry leader, John continues to serve on committees for SHFM and NAFEM. Prior to joining Alto-Shaam, he worked as Vice President of Key Accounts for Rational, where he was responsible for developing and implementing strategies to lead key account development in the United States and Canada.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome John to Alto-Shaam,” said Lucy McQuillan, Executive Vice President of Global Sales. “With more than 25 years of industry experience, John has a proven track record of leading key accounts strategy. We look forward to harnessing his skills and experience to strengthen our sales division.”

Speaking about his new role John added: “I am very pleased to be joining the Alto-Shaam family. I am looking forward to being part of the continued success by helping the business achieve its goals.”

Alto-Shaam has a full team of culinary, sales and technical service experts ready to help operators accomplish their foodservice goals. To learn more or receive personalized support contact an Alto-Shaam expert.