Alto-Shaam Bolsters Domestic Team With New Additions

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has announced a series of new appointments to further strengthen support and expertise across the United States general market.

Jennifer Voitek, who joined the business in 2021 as Regional Sales Manager for the Northeast, has been promoted to the newly created role of Sales Enablement Manager. In her new role, Jennifer will be responsible for developing and enhancing key initiatives to further enhance Alto-Shaam’s go-to market strategy. She will also work closely with the sales teams to evaluate current methods and develop processes to further increase efficiencies, as well as leading sales training to improve the sales cycle.

“Since joining the Alto-Shaam family, Jennifer has lived and breathed our brand values, developing and implementing new strategies that create greater efficiencies for our customers, as well as providing exceptional customer service and support,” says Matt Webber, VP of General Market Sales at Alto-Shaam.

To further enhance regional operator and customer sales and support, Lew Demis has been appointed as new Regional Sales Manager – Central, whilst Michael Kelly has been appointed to manage the Northeast region, assuming the role previously held by Jennifer.

Lew joins Alto-Shaam as a seasoned foodservice equipment industry expert of 18 years. Prior to joining Alto-Shaam, Lew was a National Sales Manager in the East for a manufacturer of display merchandisers. He has also previously worked as Regional Sales Manager for the Midwest and Central regions for another cooking equipment manufacturer.

Michael also joins Alto-Shaam with extensive industry expertise, including more than 10 years’ of foodservice equipment sales experience. He began his career as a trained chef and has since worked in regional sales and project management across various regions, including Northeast, Central and Canada.

“I am pleased to welcome Lew and Michael to the team. Their experience, expertise, and knowledge of the industry, particularly from a regional perspective, will prove invaluable as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to supporting our domestic customers at every touchpoint,” Matt continues.

Alto-Shaam has a full team of culinary, sales and technical service experts ready to help operators accomplish their foodservice goals. To learn more, contact an Alto-Shaam expert.