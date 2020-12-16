Alto-Shaam Boosts Regional Key Accounts Support with Two Senior Appointments

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has appointed two experienced business development managers to assume newly created United States regional positions.

To further enhance Alto-Shaam’s high level of operator support, Bill Rodgers has been promoted to Manager of Regional Key Accounts, East, whilst Ryan Hansen has been promoted to manage the Central region.

In their new roles, Hansen and Rodgers will identify, develop and manage sales relationships with key accounts in their respective regions, and continue to uphold Alto-Shaam’s high level of customer service. They will also utilize all available assets and resources to create and direct marketplace demand.

Rodgers has over 20 years’ experience in sales, and previously worked as Alto-Shaam’s Government Sales Manager and Business Development Manager – Northeast. He will continue to support government accounts in his new role. Hansen also served as Business Development Manager, having joined the company in 2018.

“Bill and Ryan performed brilliantly in their previous roles, and both have the sales, customer service and management expertise necessary to uphold Alto-Shaam’s excellent regional key account support in the Central and Eastern regions,” said Lucy McQuillan, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Alto-Shaam. “Their appointments ultimately demonstrate our commitment to further enhancing an exceptional customer experience with support at every touch point.”

Alto-Shaam has a full team of culinary, sales and technical service experts ready to help operators accomplish their foodservice goals. To learn more or receive personalized support contact an Alto-Shaam expert.