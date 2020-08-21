Alto-Shaam Culinary Team Hosts Educational Virtual Events

Alto-Shaam, a leader in the global foodservice industry, is delivering a series of solution-based webinars to further support its global customers and partners and address some of the current key challenges facing the industry.

Each webinar, hosted via Zoom, will be approximately 30 minutes long and feature live product and service demonstrations. The recorded webinars will also be featured on Alto-Shaam’s website, allowing customers to easily access self-serve content at their convenience.

The topics to be discussed will range from a selection of best practice webinars – for example how to introduce a curbside foodservice program – through to specific advice and solutions to help the foodservice industry navigate its way through the latest COVID-19 guidelines.

Upcoming webinars include; Options for a Safer, More Profitable Supermarket Chicken Program; and How to Get Your Made-to-Order Pizza Program Running.

Corporate Executive Chef Rocky Rockwell at Alto-Shaam says: “COVID-19 has impacted almost everyone’s way of work, including us here at Alto-Shaam. We knew we had to quickly adapt while keeping our promise to our global customers and partners to deliver the highest quality support and service they need in order to succeed. We hope our webinar series will provide additional support to our customers throughout the complete sales cycle and provide them with practical insights to enhance their foodservice operation.

“Despite the obstacles the current climate has created we constantly strive to find better ways to design products that solve our customers’ challenges, finding new paths and improving processes.”

Alto-Shaam’s full calendar of virtual events will be announced later this month. For more information or to register, visit www.alto-shaam.com/en/events/virtual-events.