Alto-Shaam Expands C-Suite with new Chief Talent Officer

Alto-Shaam, an industry-leading commercial kitchen equipment manufacturer, has expanded its developing c-suite, with the appointment of Lindsey Higgins as Chief Talent Officer, effective Monday, November 29.

As a high-ranking member of the executive leadership team, Lindsey will lead and execute Alto-Shaam’s people-focused human resources objectives. He will strengthen leadership and talent development at the company, furthering its more than 60-year journey of putting employees first.

“Our people make the difference,” said Steve Maahs, President and Chief Operating Officer at Alto-Shaam. “With a shared passion for helping our customers succeed, Lindsey will further enable the Alto-Shaam family to live our values of the highest quality in everything we do; winning together as a family; drive to improve; positive voice; and empowered to take passionate ownership.”

Previously, Lindsey was the Chief Human Resources Officer at Marine Credit Union. He has more than 26 years’ experience in transformative and strategic talent development.

“Alto-Shaam is truly a place where employees have unmatched opportunity and flexibility to advance their career and the company,” Lindsey said. “I am very excited to empower employees to their full potential and further reinforce the company’s safe, inclusive space, where everyone can thrive.”

Further investing in its workplace and people, Lindsey’s hiring comes just after Alto-Shaam earned the Model Workplace Award by FEDA, the Foodservice Equipment Distributors Association. The award recognized Alto-Shaam for its dynamic and unique workplace culture, as well as its ability to attract and retain talent, and develop future industry leaders.

To learn more about Alto-Shaam’s people-first philosophy, visit www.alto-shaam.com/en/about-us/our-philosophy