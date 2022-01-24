Alto-Shaam Expands Key Accounts Support with New Associate Director

Alto-Shaam, a leader in the global foodservice industry, has promoted Ben Leingang to the role of associate director of national accounts, further investing in support for national key customers.



In this newly created role, Ben will assist with the strategic development and tactical execution of targeted national chain and multi-unit account growth within the supermarket, c-store, and other foodservice markets.

Ben joined Alto-Shaam as a corporate executive chef in 2019. During his time and throughout the pandemic, he has provided exceptional customer support through culinary demonstrations and consultations both virtually and in-person.

“We are excited to enhance our customer support with the promotion of Ben to this new role,“ Chief Commercial Officer Lucy McQuillan said. “His passion for helping our key customers succeed makes him the perfect fit.“

Serving more than 30 years in the culinary industry, Ben brings a unique first-hand operator perspective to the role.

“I am excited to be a culinary voice on Alto-Shaam‘s incredible, solutions-driven national accounts team,“ Ben said. “I look forward to supporting our customers in achieving their goals, whether that is enhancing food quality, driving growth and more.“

About Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Alto-Shaam was born of remarkable innovation that has since advanced the global commercial foodservice industry. Since revolutionizing heated holding in 1968 with Halo Heat® technology, Alto-Shaam has continuously responded to industry needs by pioneering cutting-edge system solutions. Alto-Shaam offers an expanded, award-winning product portfolio, including the revolutionary Vector® Multi-Cook Ovens, Combitherm® Ovens, Cook & Hold Ovens and a variety of heated holding solutions. For more information, visit alto-shaam.com.