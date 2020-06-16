Alto-Shaam Expands Ventless Solutions with New Ventech Condensation Hoods

At a time when operators are looking to relieve crowded kitchen areas for the safety of their employees and customers, Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has launched Ventech™ and Ventech™ PLUS Type 1 condensation hoods for select Combitherm ovens.

Ventech hoods eliminate the need for traditional kitchen hoods – maximizing floor space and improving efficiency and workflow. Powered by innovative condensation technology, Ventech hoods condense steam while capturing and removing grease-laden air, vapors and lingering smoke.

For more demanding locations, Ventech PLUS features a special HEPA filter along with condensation technology to capture and filter smoke-related vapor, grease and steam generated in the cooking process.

“Using Ventech hoods on their single or stacked Combitherm ovens, operators are able to maximize their space and reduce crowding in their kitchens by taking their ovens out from under the hood,” said Jeff McMahon, Senior Director of Product Management at Alto-Shaam. “The ability to arrange equipment without the restrictions of a traditional hood gives operators the freedom to design workflows that enable social distancing to protect their customers and employees – while keeping up with on- and off- premise demand.”

Ventech hoods also eliminate significant costs associated with traditional hoods.

“It costs approximately $2,000 per linear foot to install a traditional kitchen hood, and even more additional costs to run it daily,” McMahon said. “Ventech hoods eliminate these costs, take up significantly less space, and give operators greater control over their kitchen workflow.”

Ventech hoods are available as a factory-installed option, but field installations are also possible. No separate power supply for the hood is required as the power is sourced directly from the oven.

For more information, please visit www.alto-shaam.com/en/technology/ventless-technology.