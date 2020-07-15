Alto-Shaam Offers Curbside Hot Food Program to Help Supermarkets Protect Revenues

Adding hot food programs to curbside pickup services already offered for grocery items could be the difference between success or failure for supermarkets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. And by investing in hot food holding cabinets today, a supermarket could see a return on investment in less than 60 days.

This is the claim by Alto-Shaam, a recognized leader and innovator in the global foodservice equipment industry, on the back of forecasts that suggest supermarkets will experience a decline in revenues of 15% in 2020 (Technomic, June 2020 industry forecast).

Experts within Alto-Shaam, however, believe that the boldest supermarkets who are prepared to re-invent pre-prepared, hot food programs to fill a much-needed gap in society will be the ones who ultimately win out.

Director of National Accounts – Retail, Tami Olson, says that serving hot food is the next logical step in a curbside program: “Offering hot, prepared food from the curbside allows grocers to fill the convenience and quality food gap for customers who are short on time and increasingly busy juggling working from home with family responsibilities.”

“Filling that gap not only provides a valuable service at this critical time but will also generate an immediate increase in sales and engender greater customer loyalty in the future. It’s a ‘win-win’ for everyone.”

Tami points to the success Alto-Shaam is already having with its family of hot food holding solutions that keep food at its optimal temperature without the need of harsh heating elements, added humidity or fans: “Utilizing our 1200-UP holding cabinet for a curbside chicken program provides a return on investment and increased profits in fewer than 60 days,” she adds.

Crucially, Alto-Shaam’s holding solutions are designed to be very easy to operate, eliminating the need for expensive training, and are highly mobile. Quick and easy installation is helped by the fact they are ventless and feature waterless operation. Halo Heat® technology ensures the food stays hot but without drying out, delivering consistent quality.

Alto-Shaam’s curbside hot food program is just one example of how the business is supporting supermarkets, convenience stores and other retailers to pivot to introduce and safely execute new food program opportunities.

Tami says that with the closure of so many self-serve hot and cold food bars, supermarkets and other retailers are recognizing they need to step up and fill the void: “We are looking to work with these retailers in addressing their concerns and showing how quickly they can launch new strategies and install new equipment to give essential workers and customers the quality food they need.”



With each supermarket application and prepared food programs unique to the retailer, Alto-Shaam is available to provide return on investment calculations tailored to your program.

