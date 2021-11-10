Alto-Shaam Promotes Lucy McQuillan to Chief Commercial Officer

Alto-Shaam, an industry-leading commercial kitchen equipment manufacturer, has promoted Lucy McQuillan to the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer.

As a high-ranking member of the executive leadership team, Lucy will drive long-term, sustainable growth for the company and its partners. She will also lead the company’s commercial efforts, including the development and execution of Alto-Shaam’s strategic objectives and key results.

“As the newest addition to Alto-Shaam’s developing C-level management team, Lucy is exceptionally positioned to spearhead our commercial growth strategies,” says Steve Maahs, President and COO at Alto-Shaam. “Her well-rounded background and proven leadership make her a great fit to oversee the advancement of our business and industry as a whole.”

Previously, Lucy was the Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Alto-Shaam. She has more than 30 years’ experience in the foodservice industry. To her new role, Lucy brings extensive experience in marketing, product management, chain leadership and sales team development. Throughout her career, she has developed numerous commercial excellence programs, including process and people improvement programs with global teams. She began her career earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Birmingham University, England.

“Alto-Shaam’s growth potential is significant,” Lucy says. “I am excited to deliver on our brand promise and drive our long-term goals that unlock new opportunities for our customers, employees and valued partners.”

To learn more about Alto-Shaam, visit www.alto-shaam.com/about-us.